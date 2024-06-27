The Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum is hosting a special exhibition, “Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch,” in its main building.

This marks the museum’s first thematic exchange exhibition of 2024, showcasing over 100 previously unpublished documentary photos of Busan by renowned photographer Jinwoo Moon.

These images vividly capture the city’s transformation from the 1970s to the 1990s, highlighting forgotten urban landscapes and development.

The exhibition is divided into three sections:

Scenes of the Intersecting City – Depicting busy street life and events. Memories of a Vanished Village – Featuring old villages lost to development. Asurai Remaining Customs – Showcasing traditional lifestyles before urbanization.

Two related programs are offered:

Fam Tour “We Faced Distance” on June 11, featuring a guided tour and photo zone. Meet Photographer Jinwoo Moon on June 29, including a talk and exhibition viewing.

Event Information

Period: June 11-August 11, 2024

Venue: Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission