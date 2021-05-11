Image: Mercedes Benz Korea
Mercedes-Benz and BMW Continue to Dominate Foreign Car Market in Korea

Haps Staff

Mercedes-Benz and BMW outsold more vehicles in the month of April than the next top three foreign automakers combined, a first for the German automakers.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association reported that 8,430 vehicles made by Mercedes-Benz and 6,113 BMWs were newly registered last month, surpassing the number of newly registered cars made by GM Korea Co. (5,470), Renault Samsung Motors Corp. (5,466), and SsangYong Motor Co. (3,318) by 289 vehicles.

Last December, Mercedes-Benz sold 9,546 cars, outpacing GM Korea (9,259) to rank third in domestic sales for the month. Last August, BMW sold 7,252 cars, beating SsangYong (6,792) to also rank third.

