NewsBusan News

Metro Lines 1 and 2 to Get Express Routes After Transport Ministry Approved the “Revised Urban Railway Network Construction Plan”

Haps Staff

The Transport Ministry has approved the “Revised Urban Railway Network Construction Plan” submitted by Busan and Incheon, after deliberation from its advisory committee early last week.

The plan includes the introduction of express routes for major stations on Busan Metro lines 1 and 2 and an Osiria Line, extending metro line 2 to the Osiria Tourism Complex.

It also designates the wireless tram demonstration route between Kyungsung/Pukyung station and Igidae Eogwee intersection which is being extended to Oryukdo Island as a national R&D project, as a new urban metro project.

Metro Line 1 will have 9 express stations with travel time reduced from 78 minutes to 44 minutes.

Metro Line 2 will have 11 express stations and reduce the time from 85 minutes to 54.

With the four projects are completed, Busan will go from 8 railway lines running 158 km to 10 running for 251 km.

Each project will go through a preliminary feasibility plan, followed by a basic urban plan, and the establishment of a business plan.

The project is expected to take 10 years to complete.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Metro Lines 1 and 2 to Get Express Routes After Transport Ministry Approved the “Revised Urban Railway Network Construction Plan”

Unprecedented Changes in Work Environment Seen at Most Companies in Busan

More Than 800 Calls Were Received by the Fire Department in Busan After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan in the Early Morning

Busan International Motor Show Returning This Year After Four Years

North Korean Defector Arrested in Saha-gu For Not Paying 590,000 Won Taxi Fare

Children’s Grand Park Entrance to Get Major Makeover

Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
2.1 °
70 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 