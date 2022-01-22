Metro Lines 1 and 2 to Get Express Routes After Transport Ministry Approved the “Revised Urban Railway Network Construction Plan”

The Transport Ministry has approved the “Revised Urban Railway Network Construction Plan” submitted by Busan and Incheon, after deliberation from its advisory committee early last week.

The plan includes the introduction of express routes for major stations on Busan Metro lines 1 and 2 and an Osiria Line, extending metro line 2 to the Osiria Tourism Complex.

It also designates the wireless tram demonstration route between Kyungsung/Pukyung station and Igidae Eogwee intersection which is being extended to Oryukdo Island as a national R&D project, as a new urban metro project.

Metro Line 1 will have 9 express stations with travel time reduced from 78 minutes to 44 minutes.

Metro Line 2 will have 11 express stations and reduce the time from 85 minutes to 54.

With the four projects are completed, Busan will go from 8 railway lines running 158 km to 10 running for 251 km.

Each project will go through a preliminary feasibility plan, followed by a basic urban plan, and the establishment of a business plan.

The project is expected to take 10 years to complete.