Metro Workers Around Korea Warn of Possible Strike From Next Week

Haps Staff

During a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex yesterday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum urged subway unions of Seoul and four other major cities to refrain from staging a planned walkout next week as the moves will seriously disrupt the public transportation service.

The labor union of Seoul Metro, the operator of the Seoul subway system, has warned it will go on strike from September 14 if the company does not withdraw its plan to lay off workers as part of restructuring measures.

Labor unions of the Incheon, Busan, Daegu, and Daejeon metro operators have also pledged to join the strike.

 

