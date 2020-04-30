Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Get your stomach’s ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a “Cuatro de Mayo” event on Monday night.

Specials for the evening include:

Carnitas Tacos topped with Pineapple Mango Salsa, Tapatio Sour Cream and Shredded Cheddar

Jerk Chicken Tacos topped with Pineapple Mango Salsa, Tapatio Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheddar

Veggie Black Bean Tacos topped with Cilantro Rice, Red Salsa, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheddar

BEST DEALS ON MEXICAN DRINKS IN TOWN

Tenampa Tequila Shots: 3,000 won

Margaritas: 5,000 won

Coronas with Lime: 6,000 won

LIVE TRADITIONAL MEXICAN SONGS WITH LOS SUPER NUEVO KIMCHILEROS

Made up of Chris Tharp and Gino Brann on guitars and Gordon Bazsali on horns, this new supergroup is going to play a full set of Mexican songs at 10:00. It’s going to be a total rave-up!

Doors are open at 7:00