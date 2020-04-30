Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Get your stomach’s ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a “Cuatro de Mayo” event on Monday night.
Specials for the evening include:
Carnitas Tacos topped with Pineapple Mango Salsa, Tapatio Sour Cream and Shredded Cheddar
Jerk Chicken Tacos topped with Pineapple Mango Salsa, Tapatio Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheddar
Veggie Black Bean Tacos topped with Cilantro Rice, Red Salsa, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheddar
BEST DEALS ON MEXICAN DRINKS IN TOWN
Tenampa Tequila Shots: 3,000 won
Margaritas: 5,000 won
Coronas with Lime: 6,000 won
LIVE TRADITIONAL MEXICAN SONGS WITH LOS SUPER NUEVO KIMCHILEROS
Made up of Chris Tharp and Gino Brann on guitars and Gordon Bazsali on horns, this new supergroup is going to play a full set of Mexican songs at 10:00. It’s going to be a total rave-up!
Doors are open at 7:00