Dine & Drink

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Haps Staff

Get your stomach’s ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a “Cuatro de Mayo” event on Monday night.

Specials for the evening include:

Carnitas Tacos topped with Pineapple Mango Salsa, Tapatio Sour Cream and Shredded Cheddar

Jerk Chicken Tacos topped with Pineapple Mango Salsa, Tapatio Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheddar

Veggie Black Bean Tacos topped with Cilantro Rice, Red Salsa, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheddar

BEST DEALS ON MEXICAN DRINKS IN TOWN

Tenampa Tequila Shots: 3,000 won
Margaritas: 5,000 won
Coronas with Lime: 6,000 won

LIVE TRADITIONAL MEXICAN SONGS WITH LOS SUPER NUEVO KIMCHILEROS

Made up of Chris Tharp and Gino Brann on guitars and Gordon Bazsali on horns, this new supergroup is going to play a full set of Mexican songs at 10:00. It’s going to be a total rave-up!

Doors are open at 7:00

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Original No. 18 Wandang House Balguksu

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The restaurant, well-known throughout the city has carried on its family business across three generations, opening in 1947.
Read more

The Latest

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Get your stomach's ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a "Cuatro de Mayo" event on Monday night.
Read more

Spoken Word/Open Mic Night at Next Bar In Changwon

Events Haps Staff -
Next Bar in Changwon is bringing back its Spoken Word/Open Mic Night this Saturday evening.
Read more

차량등록사업소 민원대기실에 커피전문점이 찾아옵니다!

맛집 Haps Staff -
부산시 차량등록사업소는 내달 4일부터 1층 민원대기실에 22.3㎡ 규모의 커피전문점 ‘가온비’를 오픈한다고 밝혔다. 
Read more

2020 Seoul Auction “Busan Sale” Brings in 2.5 Billion Won in Bids

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
According to Seoul Auction, the bid success rate for artworks at the 2020 Busan Sale held in Haeundae on Wednesday recorded an average of 73%.
Read more

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches to Open Swimming Sections in June

Local Destinations BeFM News -
Busan’s Haeundae and Songjeong Beach will not open early in June this year, but have prepared safety measures for visitors. 
Read more

Megabox to Reopen Theaters in Daegu, Daejeon, Pohang and Ulsan From Today

Lifestyle BeFM News -
South Korean multiplex operator Megabox announced that it will reopen 11 theaters this week after shutting them down for about a month due to the novel coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
64 %
5.7kmh
20 %
Fri
21 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
19 °

Dine & Drink

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Get your stomach's ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a "Cuatro de Mayo" event on Monday night.
Read more

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea