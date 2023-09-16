Busan News

Mexican Independence Day Busan Event Held

By Haps Staff

The celebration of Mexican Independence Day in Busan, took place on Saturday, September 16th.

The event was attended by Mexican Ambassador, H.E. Carlos Peñafiel, and hosted by the Association of Mexican Women in Korea.

Ambassador Peñafiel delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the significance of this day and the enduring relationship between Mexico and South Korea.

The event, held in Suyeong-gu, aimed to promote cultural understanding and strengthen diplomatic ties within the Mexican community in Busan.

About 50 attendees enjoyed a day of Mexican culture through food, games, and comraderie.

