Image: Michelin Guide Seoul
Dine & Drink

Michelin Guide Hands Out Stars for 32 Seoul Restaurants

Haps Staff

32 restaurants in Seoul have received Michelin Stars at the guide announced its highly regarded star selections for the capital, giving the much-coveted three stars to two Korean restaurants with unique cuisine and quality service.

Gaon, a fine Korean restaurant operated by ceramic maker Gwang Ju-yo, and La Yeon, a traditional restaurant at Hotel Shilla, received the highest rank by France’s famed food guide, both receiving three stars for the fifth year in a row.

Two-star restaurants included Korean cuisine restaurant Kwonsooksoo, contemporary dining restaurants Mingles, L’Impression and Jungsik, innovative establishments Mosu and Alla Prima, and Kojima.

A total of twenty-four restaurants also received one star, up four from 2019.

Haps Staff
