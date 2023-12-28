Michelin Guide Seoul&Busan 2024 to be Released in February

The launch of the Michelin Guide Seoul&Busan 2024 is scheduled for February 22 on the fourth floor of Signiel Busan in Haeundae.

The event will feature Michelin Guide-selected restaurant announcements, an awards ceremony, a Gala dinner, and more.

It’s the first time that Busan will have Michelin Guide-selected restaurants since its Seoul inception in 2016.

The Michelin Guide Seoul&Busan 2024 is expected to spotlight local restaurants capturing the unique taste and style of Busan, with the publication scheduled for March 2024.

Michelin Guide evaluators will meticulously review a diverse array of restaurants in the Busan area.

From world-class ‘Michelin star restaurants’ to those offering excellent food at reasonable prices (‘Bib Gourmand’) and establishments promoting sustainable gastronomy (‘Michelin Green Star’), the guide aims to provide a comprehensive snapshot of Busan’s culinary landscape.