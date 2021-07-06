Microsoft Bans Korean Children From Playing Popular “Minecraft” Game

South Korea’s “Game Shutdown Policy” that restricts youngsters under 16 from gaming from midnight to 6 a.m. is affecting players from the popular game “Minecraft”.

According to Korea Bizwire:

Microsoft Corp. recently announced via its official website that “South Korean players should be over 19 years of age to purchase and access Minecraft Java Edition.”

In 2014, the U.S. tech giant purchased Mojang Studios, the developer of Minecraft, and has been integrating Minecraft accounts with the Microsoft platform to resolve security issues found in Minecraft Java Edition, the game’s first PC version.

During the process, Microsoft decided not to set up a separate server in the country that blocks certain age groups from accessing the game during shutdown hours. Instead, the company introduced a policy that only allows adults to sign into the game.

Minecraft has been rated PG-13 in South Korea.

“The shutdown policy undermines the rights of young gamers as well as the industry, further isolating the Korean gaming market,” gamers associations said in a joint statement last week