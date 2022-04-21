Mid Heroes Who Won the 7.31 Patch Update

Dota 2 is known for its wide array of heroes that can thrive even in some of the biggest situations of the game. Mid-laners are seen as the ones that can shine in the middle lane of the map, and while it is a favorite for many players, the patch 7.31 just made it even better.

The middle lane in Dota 2 has proven to be the most crucial of them all. As the center of all attention in the game, whoever controls the lane has the best chance of winning the given match. That is why it is also vital for a player to at least pick a hero that can do well on that end.

Patch 7.31 gave a strong Dota buff for some heroes who are good in the middle lane. This just proves that they do have some of the best chances of winning it for their teams especially if they have certain skills that can be used well in a clash or push.

Here are some of the best mid-lane heroes who got a big buff in patch 7.31:

Sniper

While the Dwarven Sniper is considered to be a baby hero for some players, this ranged attacker is good at clearing the middle lane from afar. He has been a good option ever since the early years of the game and is easy to play, to begin with.

Sniper’s stats have been doubled by the patch so far and have seen more adjustments, especially in his damage per hit. That says a lot about the kills he can make if used well. While he is weak in terms of health and armor, his movement speed has been bumped up a bit to make him better.

Huskar

Huskar is one of the best options on the mid-lane and can even be an easy hero to use for MMR gain. The Sacred Warrior has a lot of abilities on the attacking end and has the second-highest winning rate in all of Dota 2 heroes. That is why he is an instant pick for any player, especially in tournaments.

As one of the toughest heroes in the game, Huskar is also a scary matchup for a lot of mages. Magic heroes don’t even stand a chance against him when he is packed in terms of attack speed and other offensive stats.

Pugna

Pugna is seen as one of the biggest winners in the 7.31b patch update. For starters, his Nether Ward has already gained a new aura that takes a chunk out of his enemies’ spell damage for up to 25% at level 4. That is a huge boost for a hero that is already known for being good at taking out enemies in the middle lane.

As an overpowered hero even before the patch update, Pugna’s strong skills can deal big amounts of damage and even limit other heroes from attacking on a huge scale. That says a lot about the advantage he brings in many team fights.

Void Spirit

Void Spirit has been one of the most difficult heroes to use in Dota 2. However, his efficiency in the middle lane can prove to be hard to counter as well. That makes him one of the best picks for pros, especially after a big buff in his stats in the 7.31 update.

Even for solo fights, Void Spirit packs a serious punch, which makes him great to push the middle lane. He can even start clashes with ease and go in and out of it. The hero’s skill buff made him a reliable option in most games.

Hoodwink

For an agility hero like Hoodwink, the middle lane has been rewarding at most. This hero may not be that reliable compared to other ranged heroes in his class like Sniper, Drow Ranger, or even Luna, Hoodwink’s recent buff boasts his unique skills and better mobility.

Players who have studied his recent Dota buff can make the most of his skills. As a fast mover, Hoodwink relies on getting a decent build and building a much bigger level advantage over his opponents. As a weak defensive hero, it is also a must to stay away from ambushes as well.