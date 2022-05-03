Mid-Season Invitational e-Sports Tournament to Take Place in Busan

For three weeks from the 10th until the 29th of this month, the city of Busan will host the “Mid-Season Invitational”, a global e-Sports competition for a popular game with more than 100 million users.

More than 500 athletes and staff from 18 countries that have won the game’s spring split will compete for the top.

For the opening match at 5 pm on the 10th, T1, representing Korea, will play off against Saigon Buffalo of the Vietnam Championship Series at the Busan e-Sports Stadium in front of a live audience.