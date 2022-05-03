Image: Busan City
SportsSports News

Mid-Season Invitational e-Sports Tournament to Take Place in Busan

BeFM News

For three weeks from the 10th until the 29th of this month, the city of Busan will host the “Mid-Season Invitational”, a global e-Sports competition for a popular game with more than 100 million users.

More than 500 athletes and staff from 18 countries that have won the game’s spring split will compete for the top.

For the opening match at 5 pm on the 10th, T1, representing Korea, will play off against Saigon Buffalo of the Vietnam Championship Series at the Busan e-Sports Stadium in front of a live audience.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
81 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 