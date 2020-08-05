Middle School Student Dies An Hour After Being Rescued From the Sea in Oryukdo

A middle school student who swept away by the sea waves while swimming in the ocean had succumbed to injuries after being rescued.

According to the local coast guards yesterday, a middle school student was playing in the waters on Tuesday by the offshore dock of Oryukdo, Nam-gu, Busan, until the 14-year-old was swept away further into the seas by the strong waves. The friends of the student called for a rescue.

The student was reported with about 10 friends when he jumped into the ocean to swim by himself.

At the time of rescue, the student was not breathing and without a pulse.

Subsequently, the student was transferred to a nearby hospital but died within an hour of being rescued.