Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Mijo-myeon Whale Garden Photo Zone Installed in Namhae

By Haps Staff

A small whale photo zone to provide memories to tourists visiting Chojeon Whale Garden in Namhae has been installed.

Currently, yuchae flowers are in full bloom, and spring flowers such as pansies and daisies are bloomingcreating a lovely spring atmosphere.

With the installation of the symbolic large whale sculpture and small whale photo zone, it is growing into a new tourist attraction in Mijo-myeon.

The photo zone measures 1.6m in width and height and is arranged so couples and solo travelers can take pictures with flowers and the sea in the background.

