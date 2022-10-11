Image: Sammi Construction Co. Ltd.
Arts & Culture

Millac the Market Wins Grand Prize in 2022 Busan Architecture Awards

BeFM News

Millac the Market received the grand prize in the 2022 Busan Architecture Awards.

Among the 33 nominated works, Milak the Market was recognized for successfully bringing together public and commercial aspects of its waterfront location, unlike ordinary beachfront buildings.

Including select shops and pop-up stores, Milak the Market operates small stores in a variety of ways.

A total of 10 works were awarded including Suyeong-gu’s “Samhyun HQ”, which received gold, and “Aden Penthouse” in Buk-gu and the Suyeong-gu Library, which both received silver.

The award ceremony will be held during the opening ceremony of the Busan Architecture Festival on the 26th.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

