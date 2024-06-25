Dine & Drink

‘Millac the Waterside’ Night Market to Begin July 1st

Nighttime activities at Millak Waterside Park in Gwangalli are making a comeback as Millac the Market announced the opening of ‘Millac the Waterside,’ a night market starting from the 1st of next month.

‘Millac the Waterside’ aims to recreate the ambiance of Millak Waterside Park through its menu and layout.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of foods such as patbingsu, fried chicken, barbecue, fried chicken, tteokbokki, sundae, odeang soup, raw fish, and ramen.

Image: Sammi Construction Co. Ltd.

Additionally, there will be a store selling alcohol and mats, allowing guests to spread out and enjoy their meals in the staircase area inside Millak the Market, on the first floor, and in the outdoor space.

Operating hours will be from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. and the market will be open daily during the peak season from July to August and will operate from Thursday to Sunday starting in September.

To enhance the nighttime atmosphere, a DJ booth will be set up on the first floor while security guards will also be present to ensure the safety of patrons, given the late-night operating hours.

