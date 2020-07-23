NewsBusan News

Millak Riverside Park to Restrict Entrance After Midnight Until August 15

BeFM News

Busan Millak Waterside Park, a very popular outdoor venue, will be closed after midnight starting on the 25th.

Busan Suyeong-gu office said the park will be open until midnight from the 25th until the 15th of next month, and completely close the park until the early morning.

In addition, four closed-circuit CCTVs have been installed in the blind spots to identify the traffic of visitors going in and out of the park.

From the 10th of this month, the district installed a security fence around a 540m section of the park, and the visitors have been required to authenticate themselves through their smartphone’s QR code.

Inside the waterfront park, there are 560 blue tape zones installed to have visitors spaced 2 meters apart. The taped zones are the only areas where outdoor mats can be placed.


Millak Riverside Park to Restrict Entrance After Midnight Until August 15

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan Millak Waterside Park, a very popular outdoor venue, will be closed after midnight starting on the 25th.




