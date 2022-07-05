Millak the Market Opening Delayed Again

Millak the Market, which was scheduled to open on the first, has been pushed back again until the 15th of this month.

Located around the densely packed new residential E Pyunhan Saesang Gwangalli Beach apartments, the red-bricked outer appearance with high windows is unusual for the city but offers a New York City vibe in the recently opened residential area.

Millak the Market is expected to house a variety of food and beverage facilities, select retail shops, and pop-up stores.

The plan is to provide unique sights, fun, and food for expats and locals by opening half of the F&B outlets and retail shops from Seoul and Gyeongju and the other half which are only unique to Busan.

With the concept of “Sit on the beach stairs, eat and play”, it will allow you to eat food while looking at the sea view sitting on the stairs rather than in a traditional restaurant-style setting.

Various cultural performances are also scheduled to take place.

Originally it was scheduled to open in May, however, the opening was pushed back due to the spread of COVID-19