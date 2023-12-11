Millak Waterfront Park Businesses Suffering After No Drinking Zone Was Established

Millak Waterfront Park in Suyeong-gu is experiencing a decline in vitality attributed to a reduction in tourism after being designated a no-drinking zone earlier this year.

The district office is being blamed by local businesses for inadequate follow-up measures following the park’s designation as a no-drinking zone.

Since the park was declared a drinking-free zone on July 1, the Suyeong-gu Office has organized six cultural events, such as the ‘Classical Concert with Stories’ and the ‘Millak Waterside Park Autumn Trot Concert,’ with a budget of 120 million won.

However, the area has failed to regain its former vibrancy, and visitors mostly frequent the park for these cultural events only.

The park saw a 43.6% decrease in visitors, dropping from 378,000 in the same period last year to 213,000 between July and August this year.

The decline has negatively impacted local businesses, causing closures and contributing to a gloomy atmosphere in the commercial district.

The district office’s response lacks immediate measures, focusing instead on continuing cultural events like the ‘Classical Concert with Stories’ in the coming year.

However, there is a noticeable absence of a long-term content roadmap for revitalizing the park.

The park was declared a no-drinking zone due to local residents’ complaints about late-night disorderly conduct by some citizens.

The waterside park with Gwangan Bridge in front was a popular spot to enjoy alcohol and food with relatively inexpensive sashimi from the nearby raw fish center.

However, complaints mainly from residents of nearby apartments said that drinking parties were going on until dawn and that it had turned into an impromptu meeting place for young men and women.

Critics suggest that allowing alcohol only during specific times could have addressed both resident inconvenience and commercial district protection.