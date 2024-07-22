Image: Suyeong-gu
Millak Waterside Park To Hold Winter Light Festival This Year

This winter, Millak Waterside Park in Suyeong-gu will come alive with the ‘Millak Luce Festa,’ a light festival that promises to revitalize the area and draw crowds once more.

The ‘Millak Luce Festa’ will run from November to February, featuring landscape lighting, media art, and digital content along the park’s 250-meter walking path.

This festival aims to enhance Suyeong-gu’s regional identity and stimulate the local economy, which has suffered since the park’s no-drinking zone designation during COVID-19.

Suyeong-gu has announced the project with a total budget of 480 million won and is set to begin on November 1st, continuing through February 28th next year.

The light festival will transform Gates 1-6 of the park into themed spaces, creating a unique experience for visitors and bolstering the commercial district nearby.

In addition to the light installations, the festival will include performances and interactive programs.

Suyeong-gu draws confidence from its success with the Gwangalli Beach drone shows and aims to create a new “hot place” for the MZ generation with objects and photo zones designed specifically for them.

The district has collaborated with Dong-A University’s Linc 3.0 Business Group and the Department of Industrial Design to create the festival’s design. Students from the department presented eight design proposals last month, which will be integrated into the festival.

The service provider for the project will be selected on August 12th, followed by the finalization of designs in September.

Installation is scheduled for completion in October, culminating in a grand lighting ceremony on November 2nd.

blank
