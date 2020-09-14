“Miner’s Song”, Namhae’s German Village Craft Beer Wins Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest

Miner’s Song, or Gwangbu Eui Norae in Korean, has won the Grand Prize at the 23rd annual Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest held at the Changwon Convention Center yesterday.

The craft beer, which was made in commemoration of the German Village in Namhae, also won the grand prize in the Korean Liquor Awards for the past two years.

The beer is described as a sweet stout dark beer with a subtle vanilla scent which is praised for having a soft, heavy flavor with a gentle fruity and smoked aroma.

Developer Jeong Hak-jae received two million won for winning the contest.