Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Selects 3 Open Tourist Sites in Gyeongnam

Gyeongnam Province announced the selection of three distinct locations, including Changwon’s Yeojwacheon Stream, Jinhae Marine Park, and Changwon House, as part of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s prestigious ‘2024 Open Tourist Destination Creation Project.’

This initiative, bolstered by government funding and expert guidance, aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for all tourists, eliminating any limitations or constraints.

The core objective of the ‘Open Tourist Destination Creation Project’ lies in the refurbishment of pathways, ramps, and essential facilities at popular tourist destinations, fostering a safe and seamless travel experience for individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and families with infants.

It aims to curate engaging and inclusive experiences that cater to diverse audiences, thereby supporting the development of inclusive content.

Since its inception in 2015, Gyeongnam Province has seen a total of 18 locations across 9 cities and counties designated as ‘open tourist destinations,’ contributing to the nationwide count of 132 selected locations.

The rigorous selection process for the ‘2024 Open Tourist Destination Creation Project’ involved multiple stages, including initial qualification verification, written screenings, and comprehensive on-site evaluations. Among the numerous contenders, Changwon City proudly secured spots for three remarkable sites: the picturesque Yeojwacheon Stream, the alluring Jinhae Marine Park, and the historically rich Changwon House (History and Folk Museum).

Envisioning a more inclusive and enriching travel experience, Gyeongnam Province and Changwon City have outlined ambitious plans, including the creation of the romantic ‘Yeojwacheon Romance Bridge,’ adorned with vibrant spring blooms, the development of the ‘Solaseado Park,’ a marine observatory along the southern coast, and the establishment of an inviting healing platform at the Changwon House within the Changwon History and Folk Museum.