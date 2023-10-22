GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 22: Minjee Lee of Australia celebrates with the trophy after winning the BMW Ladies Championship on the Seowon Hills course at Seowon Valley Country Club on October 22, 2023 in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Minjee Lee Wins BMW LPGA Championship

By Jeff Liebsch

Australian Minjee Lee emerged victorious over American Allison Lee in a gripping first playoff hole to claim the BMW Ladies Championship title at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju.

Minjee Lee finished the tournament with a total score of 16 under par 272, showcasing exceptional skill and composure during the high-stakes final round.

Her triumphant performance secured her 10th win on the tour, adding to her previous victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship in September.

Her win marks the second consecutive year that an athlete of Korean descent has claimed the top spot in this competition, following in the footsteps of Lydia Ko of New Zealand in 2022.

Allison Lee narrowly missed a crucial 2.5m birdie putt on the playoff hole, allowing Minjee Lee to clinch the victory with a composed execution of a shorter 1.8m birdie putt.

While Allison Lee had hoped to secure her first-ever LPGA tour victory, she was ultimately unable to overcome the pressure of the playoff.

The tournament also showcased the strong performance of several Korean players, with veterans Ji-ae Shin and Jeong-eun Lee securing a joint fifth place.

Third-year middle school amateur Park Seo-jin finished in an impressive tie for 13th place.

Former world No. 1, Park Sung-hyun, demonstrated a remarkable resurgence by claiming a tied 16th position, marking her return to a top 20 finish for the first time in a year and four months.

The event also saw several other notable Korean players, including Kim Hyo-joo, Park Hee-young, and Yoo Hae-ran, who shared the 16th position with Park Sung-hyun.

However, 2021 champion Ko Jin-young struggled and finished the tournament tied for the 48th position.

Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

