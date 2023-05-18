Mirae Asset Opens Meeting Square at Haeundae Arboretum

A completion ceremony for the “Meeting Square” at Haeundae Arboretum was held at 2:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

The ceremony will be attended by approximately 100 people, including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Mirae Asset Chairman Park Hyeon-joo, National Assembly member Kim Mi-ae, Haeundae-gu head Kim Seong-soo, and local residents.

The “Meeting Square” is a donation forest spanning about 3,000 square meters, created with a generous 1 billion won donation from Mirae Asset. This project marks the highest amount invested among single donation projects at Haeundae Arboretum.

Mirae Asset made the substantial donation in August 2021 to transform the Haeundae Arboretum, previously a landfill site, into a green space for the citizens of Busan. The concept and design of the “Meeting Plaza” were entrusted to Seoan CEO Jeong Young-seon, a renowned landscaping engineer, to create a meaningful and symbolic green space.

The “Meeting Plaza” features approximately 90 trees, including the “Golden Rain Tree” known for its abundant golden flowers in early summer. Additionally, 150,000 blue sage and layered trees with purple flowers have been planted, creating a vibrant landscape in spring.

To enhance the ambiance, landscape lighting has been installed, allowing visitors to enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of Haeundae Arboretum even at night. The city has also set up an information board dedicated to the donation forest to honor generous donors and promote a culture of donation among visitors.