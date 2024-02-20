Miryang Arirang Grand Park Creates a ‘Garden of Expatriates’

Miryang City has unveiled its latest endeavor, the ‘Garden of Expatriates,’ within Miryang Arirang Grand Park, serving as a tribute to its departed hometown residents.

Over the past year, the city allocated approximately 1 billion won towards transforming a 12,435 square meter plot located at 531 Gyo-dong, Miryang-si, into a sanctuary for those who have ventured afar.

A total of 7,400 trees, spanning 18 different species, now adorn the landscape, including 112 trees graciously donated by 81 former residents, notably Park Hyun-soo, the president of the Miryang Community Association.

These trees, including red maples, symbolize the enduring connection between Miryang and its departed citizens.

Several amenities are integrated into the garden’s design, such as sun awnings, pergolas, and corten steel sculptures.

The garden marks Miryang City’s second initiative following the establishment of the ‘Forest of Returners’ in 2017.