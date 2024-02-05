Image: Miryang City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Miryang City Hall Gallery Unveils ‘MY ARTIST 2024’ Exhibition

By Haps Staff

Miryang City has introduced its first exhibition of the year, ‘MY ARTIST 2024,’ showcased at the ‘Miryang City Hall Gallery,’.

This exhibition boasts a diverse collection of over 50 artworks, spanning multiple genres, including crafts, paintings, and sculptures.

The spotlight is on seven emerging artists hailing from the Miryang area, namely Kim Su-jin, Kim Sang-il, Lee Young-mi, Kim Yun-kyung, Nam Jeong-soon, Hwang Il-seop, and Oh Nam-jeong.

The exhibition is on display through the month of May.

 

Haps Staff
