Image: Miryang CIty
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Miryang Holding a “Yoga With Camping” Event

By Haps Staff

‘Milyang Yoga with Camping’ will be held at Miryang Arirang Auto Camping Site on Saturdays from December 2nd.

Any camper using the auto camping site can participate, and it is held a total of four times every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event was prepared by the city and local yoga instructors, and about 100 camping tourists and citizens are expected to participate each time. Unique yoga experience programs are prepared, including Miryang yoga, rhythm walking yoga, couple yoga, family camp yoga, and meditation.

By introducing Miryang yoga to campers visiting Miryang from abroad, it is expected to be an opportunity to imprint the image of a yoga city and establish itself as a tourist city of healing and romance through a unique experience with yoga at a camping site in beautiful nature.

Haps Staff
Haps Staff

