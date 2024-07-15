Miryang Pet Support Center’s Swimming Pool Gains Popularity

The pet swimming pool at the Miryang Pet Support Center located in the Sunshine Miryang Theme Park, is becoming increasingly popular among pet owners.

Open since the 1st of this month, the pool will remain accessible until September 29th, operating on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. without the need for reservations.

To ensure safety, the pool designates Thursdays as ‘Large Dog Day,’ exclusively for large dogs to prevent accidents between different sizes of dogs.

The usage fees are 10,000 won for small and medium-sized dogs, 15,000 won for large dogs, and 5,000 won for guardians. Additionally, the pool can be rented for pet clubs and group events.

Visitors can enjoy a meal with their pets in a designated picnic area after swimming. The center also offers convenient facilities like a dog bathing area and a drying room.

Guardians have access to shower facilities, life jackets, and tubes to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

For a more economical option, the center provides an all-in-one package, which includes access to the dog swimming pool, picnic area, and bathing facilities.