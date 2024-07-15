Image: Miryang City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Miryang Pet Support Center’s Swimming Pool Gains Popularity

By Haps Staff

The pet swimming pool at the Miryang Pet Support Center located in the Sunshine Miryang Theme Park, is becoming increasingly popular among pet owners.

Open since the 1st of this month, the pool will remain accessible until September 29th, operating on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. without the need for reservations.

To ensure safety, the pool designates Thursdays as ‘Large Dog Day,’ exclusively for large dogs to prevent accidents between different sizes of dogs.

The usage fees are 10,000 won for small and medium-sized dogs, 15,000 won for large dogs, and 5,000 won for guardians. Additionally, the pool can be rented for pet clubs and group events.

Visitors can enjoy a meal with their pets in a designated picnic area after swimming. The center also offers convenient facilities like a dog bathing area and a drying room.

Guardians have access to shower facilities, life jackets, and tubes to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

For a more economical option, the center provides an all-in-one package, which includes access to the dog swimming pool, picnic area, and bathing facilities.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Elderly Man Identified as Owner of 75 Million Won Found in Ulsan Apartment Flower Bed

Ulsan’s Ulju District Adds Two New Scenic Spots to “Ulju Top 10”

‘Old Jinju Station Railroad Site Regeneration Project’ Progressing Steadily

Summer Escapes in Hadong-gun: A Perfect Blend of Adventure, Nature, and Relaxation

Korea Destinations: Explore Ssireung Island As New Suspension Bridge Now Open

Korea Destinations: Tongyeong City Opens Jeongnyangcheon Sammajiteo Water Park

The Latest

500-Meter Underwater Breakwall to Be Installed Around Marine City

CU Launches 1240ml Extra-Large Iced Americano

Retailers Gear Up for 2024 Paris Olympics with Exciting Promotions

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Busan Studio Complex to Take Place on July 18

Elderly Man Identified as Owner of 75 Million Won Found in Ulsan Apartment Flower Bed

Korea Destinations: Experience Van Gogh’s Garden at E-World Sunflower Garden

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
88 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 