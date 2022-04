Miryang dwaeji gukbap, or pork soup, has been named the 2022 Korea Representative Brand Grand Prize winner.

Miryang Dwaeji Gukbap started in the Miryang Market in 1938 in Muan-eup, Miryang City.

The soup is made from thick pork or beef bones, cooked in a pork broth and rice, and served with leeks and kkakkduggi.

Its most famous for its traditional Toryeom-style, which is a method of heating the rice by pouring the soup over it.