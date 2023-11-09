Image: Miryang City
Miryang Youth EDM Festival to be Held Saturday

The Miryang Youth EDM Festival is set to take place at the former Miryang University campus playground on the 11th, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

The festival promises a vibrant showcase of electronic dance music (EDM), a genre that has gained immense popularity among the youth.

The lineup for the event features an eclectic mix of performers, including Gunner and Real Players.

Additionally, the 8090 disco retro-themed ensemble, ‘Dantara Family,’ comprising nine talented members will also join the festivities.

In conjunction with the EDM extravaganza, the former Miryang University campus will also play host to a diverse array of events, forming an integral part of the 3rd Miryang University Festa, a vibrant civic cultural festival, and the Local Brand Collaboration Conference.

Attendees can look forward to an engaging job fair, offering a valuable platform for job seekers, as well as an array of captivating exhibitions and immersive experiences including a citizen market and beer and food zones.

