Miryang Youth EDM Festival to be Held Saturday

The Miryang Youth EDM Festival is set to take place at the former Miryang University campus playground on the 11th, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

The festival promises a vibrant showcase of electronic dance music (EDM), a genre that has gained immense popularity among the youth.

The lineup for the event features an eclectic mix of performers, including Gunner and Real Players.

Additionally, the 8090 disco retro-themed ensemble, ‘Dantara Family,’ comprising nine talented members will also join the festivities.

In conjunction with the EDM extravaganza, the former Miryang University campus will also play host to a diverse array of events, forming an integral part of the 3rd Miryang University Festa, a vibrant civic cultural festival, and the Local Brand Collaboration Conference.

Attendees can look forward to an engaging job fair, offering a valuable platform for job seekers, as well as an array of captivating exhibitions and immersive experiences including a citizen market and beer and food zones.