Missing Swimmer Found Dead Off Haeundae Beach After Failed Coast Guard Recovery
Busan News

Missing Swimmer Found Dead Off Haeundae Beach After Failed Coast Guard Recovery

By Haps Staff

A 66-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Haeundae Beach was found dead four days later, after an earlier Coast Guard recovery attempt failed because of rough sea conditions.

According to the Busan Coast Guard, authorities received a report at 10:54 a.m. on October 22 that a person was floating in the waters off Haeundae.

Responding officers recovered the body approximately 700 meters southeast of Mipo Port. The man showed no signs of consciousness or breathing and was later identified through fingerprint analysis as a 66-year-old who had been reported missing on October 18.

CCTV footage showed the man entering the water at Haeundae Beach at approximately 7:50 a.m. on October 18, wearing a swimsuit and swimming cap.

When he failed to return home, his family reported him missing at 11:11 a.m.

During the initial search, Coast Guard officers spotted a man believed to be the missing swimmer floating face down in the water at approximately 1:09 p.m. that afternoon.

Three officers aboard a coastal rescue vessel attempted to pull him onto the boat but lost their grip during the recovery.

According to the Coast Guard, strong winds of 8 to 10 meters per second, waves reaching 1.5 to 2 meters and heavy swells made the operation difficult.

The man reportedly slipped beneath the vessel and disappeared from view before officers could bring him aboard.

The Coast Guard said the man’s body appeared rigid when officers first located him, raising questions about the circumstances of the unsuccessful recovery attempt.

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Haps Staff
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