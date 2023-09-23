Busan News

Missing Woman From Oncheoncheon Found Dead in Haeundae

The body of a woman in her 50s, who had gone missing after being swept away by a powerful current in a hot spring on the 20th around 6 p.m., was discovered deceased yesterday.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters on the 23rd, a local resident found a body, believed to be that of the missing woman, near the Cinema Center in U-dong, Haeundae-gu at approximately 12:15 a.m. on the same day and promptly notified the authorities.

In response, the police, coast guard, and fire department promptly dispatched personnel to the scene, where they recovered the body. After confirming the identity with the family, it was confirmed to be the woman in her 50s who had gone missing on the 20th.

Heavy rainfall on the 20th had caused the water level in the Oncheoncheon River to rise significantly. The woman, unable to escape at the time, clung to the pier of Oncheoncheon River, seeking rescue.

While firefighters were preparing for her rescue, she was carried away by the powerful current.

At that time, the Busan Fire Department had mobilized fire helicopters and conducted an extensive search operation in both the Oncheoncheon and Suyeong River areas, where it was believed the missing woman had been swept away.

Hundreds of people were searching for the woman who had been missing for three days.

