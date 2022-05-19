SportsSports News

MLB Asia Tour All-Star Team May Play in Busan

BeFM News

Officials of the Major League Baseball (or MLB) Secretariat visited Busan today as the US professional baseball league promotes an MLB All-Star Asia tour this year.

The 10 officials of the MLB Secretariat visited Sajik Baseball Stadium and also inspected the temporary entry, customs clearance and immigration process at Gimhae Airport.

The MLB is planning a so-called Asia Tour in which an All-Star team will visit South Korea and Taiwan after finishing their schedule this year.

There is a high possibility that the large-scale event will take place in Busan.

 

