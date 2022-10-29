Image: MLB
MLB World Tour Busan Games Canceled

Haps Staff

The Major League Baseball World Tour games scheduled for next month in Busan and Seoul have been canceled.

It was said to be canceled due to contract implementation issues with the event promoter.

Jim Small, Vice President of MLB International, said, “Unfortunately, we have decided to cancel the World Tour Korea Series because we cannot have a level that can satisfy Korean fans. We worked together for a long time for the growth of the sport. I look forward to (MLB-related) events in Korea in the future.”

The MLB Secretariat informed the KBO of the cancellation of the world tour, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sent a letter of regret to KBO President Huh Gu-yeon.

The Busan games were scheduled to be played Friday, November 11th at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 12th at 2 p.m.

