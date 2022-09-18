MLB World Tour Official Press Conference to Take Place in Busan Today

An official press conference announcing the first step of the Korean Tour, the first official American Major League game since the launch of Korean professional baseball, will be held in the lobby on the second floor of Busan City Hall at 1:30 pm today.

This official press conference will be attended by 6 people from the tournament, including Jim Small MLB International Senior Vice President, KBO President Huh Gu-yeon, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Dongwon Development Executive Director Jang Chang-ik, MLB Korea Branch Manager Song Seon-jae, and promoter Lee Hang-joon.

Starting with Jim Small, MLB Vice President Jim Small and KBO President Huh Gu-yeon will announce the tournament’s event schedule and introduce the match schedule, announce the composition of both teams’ squads, and answer questions from the press.

The ‘2022 MLB WORLD TOUR: KOREA SERIES’, which will be held in Busan and Seoul from November 9 to 16, will run from the opening ceremony in Busan on November 11 to the 16th after the MLB team arrives at Gimhae Airport on November 9.

Games in Busan will be held on November 11 and 12 at Sajik Stadium, and Seoul will be held on November 14 and 15 at Gocheok Stadium.

“To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Korean professional baseball, the opening ceremony of the first official MLB game in 100 years will be held in Busan, thereby realizing the global status of Busan. I am very happy to be able to show the high-quality major league games that I have received to the citizens of Busan, and I look forward to hosting various events such as the opening game of the major leagues in Busan with this tournament as an opportunity,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

In addition, he said, “I would like to thank Jim Small, MLB Vice President, KBO President Huh Gu-yeon, and J1 Company, the promoter, for their hard work until the completion of this tournament.”

“I look forward to seeing Lotte Giants Dae-ho Lee’s final retirement match at the 2022 MLB WORLD TOUR: KOREA SERIES, which will be held as a friendly match. We plan to hold various events, so please look forward to it,” promoter Lee Hang-jun said.