The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) will be held with an in-person audience next month.

It is the industry’s biggest annual year-end music awards show and is set to take place at CJ E&M Content World in Paju with an in-person audience.

However, organizers did not elaborate on how many people it will allow for live spectating.

Under the theme of “Make Some Noise,” this year’s event will feature big-name artists at home and abroad, including British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.