Mobile Screening Center To Check Taxi Drivers For COVID-19 Opens This Week

A mobile screening clinic to test taxi drivers for COVID-19 will be in operation.

The city of Busan announced that it will operate a ‘mobile screening clinic’ at the parking lot of Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje-gu from the 11th to the 15th.

It intends to test 22,000 private taxi drivers.

The operating hours are from 9:30 am to 5 pm, and the inspection will be done through a drive-thru format to minimize contact for infection spread.

The measure comes to reduce anxiety among citizens due to rising cases of confirmed patients using taxis as their transportation means.

Since the 21st of last month, the city has been operating temporary screening clinics where anyone can get tested even if they are asymptomatic.