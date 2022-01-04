MoCA Collection #1 at Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan has opened their newest exhibition “MoCA Collection #1” at Gallery 4.

The exhibition features works by artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin.

Online reservations are required and available here in Korean.

Event Information

Period: Through February 6, 2022

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website:www.busan.go.kr/moca/index