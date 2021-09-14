Image: Contemporary Museum of Art website
Arts & Culture

MoCA Collection #1 Opening at Museum of Contemporary Art Busan

Haps Staff

The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan has opened their newest exhibition “MoCA Collection #1” at Gallery 4.

The exhibition features works by artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin.

Online reservations are required and available here in Korean.

Event Information

Period: September 17, 2021 – February 6, 2022

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4

Free admission (Online reservation is required.)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website:www.busan.go.kr/moca/index

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
22.1 ° C
22.1 °
22.1 °
73 %
10.1kmh
98 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 