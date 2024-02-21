Image: Lotte Hotel Busan
Momoyama Holding “Love Promotion” Event Through March 31

By Haps Staff

Enjoy an exquisite dining experience and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones courtesy of Lotte Hotel Busan’s 43rd-floor Momoyama through March 31.

Guests can take advantage of a special event promotion offering a delectable course meal.

Priced at 350,000 won, the promotion includes a Kichimu course designed for two people, a complimentary bottle of Dassai sparkling sake, and a beautifully crafted handmade sushi cake, perfect for celebrating any occasion.

Advanced reservations are required.

