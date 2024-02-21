Momoyama Holding “Love Promotion” Event Through March 31

Enjoy an exquisite dining experience and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones courtesy of Lotte Hotel Busan’s 43rd-floor Momoyama through March 31.

Guests can take advantage of a special event promotion offering a delectable course meal.

Priced at 350,000 won, the promotion includes a Kichimu course designed for two people, a complimentary bottle of Dassai sparkling sake, and a beautifully crafted handmade sushi cake, perfect for celebrating any occasion.

Advanced reservations are required.