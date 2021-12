Momoyama, the 43rd-floor signature Japanese restaurant at the Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon, is offering a new special dining option specially seasoned with seasonal snow crabs in winter.

The offer includes:

Snow crab special — 195,000 won

Today’s delicacy

7 types of appetizers Raw

Oysters and assorted clams with Shinjo

5 types of sashimi

Snow crab and live abalone Butter-grilled

Snow crab pot rice and miso soup

Seasonal fruits and red bean porridge

The offer is valid until February 28, 2022.