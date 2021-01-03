Monorail and Glamping Site to Be Built at German Village in Namhae

The German Village in Samdong-myeon in Namhae is expected to be reborn as a new tourist destination after signing an agreement with Prime Bunker Co. Ltd. to bring a monorail and glamping site to the popular tourist attraction in Gyeongsangnam-do.

The Klein Deutschland Construction Project aims to significantly expand tourist facilities in the area with nearly 80 billion won private capital to build a monorail, cafes, parking lots, as well as a forest-themed treehouse, and glamping site to be built throughout the village.

Namhae-gun plans to proceed with the administrative processes necessary for the project promotion working closely with Prime Bunker until the implementation plan is approved.

Built in 2001, Namhae’s German Village was built for Koreans returning from Germany who worked as miners and nurses during the 1960s.