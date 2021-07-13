Monsoon Season Predicted to End Next Week

The Korean Meteorological Administration has predicted that the monsoon season around the country will end on the 19th of July.

According to KBS News, rains are expected this weekend and will end on Sunday or Monday, after which the North Pacific high-pressure front will envelop the Korean Peninsula, bringing a stronger heatwave.

Busan is in the midst of a heatwave already, with temperatures rising to around 33’C in parts of the city.

Amid a five-day heatwave advisory issued in Busan, the city has also seen two nights of the tropical night phenomenon.

If the monsoon season does end next week, it will only have lasted two weeks around the peninsula.

The yearly average monsoon season in South Korea is 32 days.

The average rainfall for the rainy season is about 356 mm, but last year saw over 1,000 mm in the longest monsoon season on record of over 50 days.