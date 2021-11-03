Monte Hellman, Man from Nowhere Retrospective Playing at the Busan Cinema Center

Fourteen of American director Monte Hellman’s films are being screened at the Busan Cinema Center until November 25.
Event Information
Period: November 2-25, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
Buffalo 66
RoboCop
Room 666
The Big Red One
Avalanche Express
The Greatest
The Terror
Road to Nowhere
Cockfighter
Two-Lane Blacktop
Ride in the Whirlwind
The Shooting
Back Door to Hell
Beast from Haunted Cave