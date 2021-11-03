EntertainmentMovies & TV

Monte Hellman, Man from Nowhere Retrospective Playing at the Busan Cinema Center

Fourteen of American director Monte Hellman’s films are being screened at the Busan Cinema Center until November 25.

Event Information

Period: November 2-25, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Movie Times

Film List

Buffalo 66

RoboCop

Room 666

The Big Red One

Avalanche Express

The Greatest

The Terror

Road to Nowhere

Cockfighter

Two-Lane Blacktop

Ride in the Whirlwind

The Shooting

Back Door to Hell

Beast from Haunted Cave

