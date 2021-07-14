Arts & Culture

Month-long 2021 Yeongnam Dance Festival Gets Underway This Weekend

Haps Staff

The 2021 Yeongnam Dance Festival gets underway this Saturday for a month-long run under the theme “We Love Dance” at the Busan National Gugak Center.

Event Information

Period: July 17- August 14, 2021

Time: Tue. – Fri. 7:30 PM, weekends and national holidays 5:00 PM

No performance on Mondays

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center

Address: 2, Gugak-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Directions: Metro Seomyeon or Buam or Bujeon Station → transfer to Bus no. 33, 63, or 83-1 towards Children’s Park → Get off at Baekjo Apartment Bus Stop

Tickets:

Yeonak-dang S-seat 20,000 won, A-seat 10,000 won

Yeji-dang 10,000 won for all

Website: busan.gugak.go.kr

blank
