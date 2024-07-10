Month-long 2024 Yeongnam Dance Festival Gets Underway

The Busan National Gugak Center announced the opening of the 2024 Yeongnam Dance Festival, “Dance, I Want to See,” on July 13.

The festival, which started in 2017 to promote the legacy of traditional arts in the Yeongnam region, celebrates its 7th anniversary this year.

The Yeongnam region in South Korea includes the inland cities of Daegu, Yeongju, Andong, Gimcheon, Mungyeong, Sangju, Gumi, and Changwon, as well as the coastal cities of Pohang, Ulsan, Busan, and Jinju.

Event Information

Period: July 13 – August 10, 2024

Time:

July 13, 17:00, July 18, 24, 26, August 1, 8 19:30

July 20, 17:00, July 27 18:00

July 31, 19:30, August 3, 17:00

August 6, 19:30, August 10, 17:00

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center

Address: 2, Gugak-ro, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Directions: Metro Seomyeon or Buam or Bujeon Station → transfer to Bus no. 33, 63, or 83-1 towards Children’s Park → Get off at Baekjo Apartment Bus Stop

Tickets:

Yeonak-dang S-seat 20,000 won, A-seat 10,000 won

Yeji-dang 10,000 won for all

Website: busan.gugak.go.kr