Month-long Busan Original Food Program to Take Place in October

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it is holding a month-long Busan Original Food program for the month of October, ahead of the 2022 Busan One Asia Festival.

It will feature experience programs in Dong-gu, Nam-gu, Seo-gu, and Yeongdo-gu districts, along with a live show to promote meal kits by small businesses in Busan.

The program consists of a combination of the trending Korean Wave with Busan food.

Programs include Dong-gu region’s specialty including the cod roe pasta among others.