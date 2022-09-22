Dine & Drink

Month-long Busan Original Food Program to Take Place in October

BeFM News

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it is holding a month-long Busan Original Food program for the month of October, ahead of the 2022 Busan One Asia Festival.

It will feature experience programs in Dong-gu, Nam-gu, Seo-gu, and Yeongdo-gu districts, along with a live show to promote meal kits by small businesses in Busan.

The program consists of a combination of the trending Korean Wave with Busan food.

Programs include Dong-gu region’s specialty including the cod roe pasta among others.

 

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

