Monthly ASEAN Culture Center Lecture Series Focuses on Singapore

The ASEAN Cultural Center holds the 2020 Easy-to-understand ASEAN Cultural Lecture Series from November 4th to December 2nd.

Participation application is scheduled for live streaming through YouTube at the same time as an offline lecture on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event information: Refer to the ASEAN Cultural Center website

Easy to understand ASEAN cultural lecture – Singapore edition

Date and time: November 18 (Wed) 15:00

Lecture Title: The Cultural History of the Architecture of ‘Shop House’, a Symbol of Singapore Hybrid Culture (Professor Jong-ho Kim, Sogang University)