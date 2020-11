Every month, HQ Bar in Gwangan is doing a different food special on weekday nights.

This month’s special is:

November’s weekday food special is their new Loaded Chili Cheese Fries pan, a massive stack of seasoned French fries topped with melted cheddar-jack, our homemade beef chili, and a dollop of sour cream for 8,000 won on Tuesdays to Fridays.

To get the discounted price, you must also order a regular-priced drink.