Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’ Held in Jinju

The 3rd ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’ jointly held by Jinju City and the local internet cafe ‘Jinju Ajimae’ was held on the 26th at Jinju Stadium. It was held in one part of the outdoor concert hall.

The Moonlight Film Festival has been held every month from the first episode in June until September.

The 3rd event was held under the theme of ‘Hot Summer Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’, which means to shake off the sweltering summer heat. Various cultural performances, free movie screenings, and a night market were connected.

For the free film, the Korean movie Malmoi, which was released in January 2019, was screened and in addition, various cultural performances such as belly dance, children’s play, live band performances, and reading mothers were also held.

On September 23, when the 4th event will be held, “Samjin Group English TOEIC Class” will be screened. Along with the screening of the movie, various attractions and entertainment such as dance, puppet show, and kendo demonstration are planned.