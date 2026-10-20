Moonlight Walking Tours Bring Gaya History to Life in Gimhae

Visitors to Gimhae will have a chance to explore the city’s ancient Gaya heritage after dark this November with a series of guided walking tours around the Tomb of King Suro.

The city is introducing “Moonlight Gaya Walk,” a nighttime tourism program combining historical storytelling, lantern-lit walks and interactive activities at one of Gimhae’s most important cultural landmarks.

The 90-minute tours will take place every Friday and Saturday in November, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with eight sessions scheduled throughout the month.

Each tour begins at the Gimhae Hanok Experience Center before continuing to the Tomb of King Suro, the legendary founder of the ancient Gaya kingdom.

Participants will carry lanterns shaped like Gimhae’s mascot, Todeogi, while cultural guides share stories about King Suro and the history of Gaya.

The program also includes an interactive smartphone activity using NFC technology, allowing visitors to complete quizzes and discover historical details throughout the tomb grounds.

Those who complete the activities will be entered into a prize drawing for coffee vouchers at Myeongwol, a local cultural space.

To provide a more personal experience, each tour is limited to just ten participants, allowing visitors to explore the historic site at a relaxed pace.

Participation is free, but advance reservations are required.

Bookings opened October 19 through the Gimhae Tourism Portal, under the Gimhae Walking Tour reservation section.