Moonlight Walking Tours Bring Gaya History to Life in Gimhae
Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Moonlight Walking Tours Bring Gaya History to Life in Gimhae

By Haps Staff

Visitors to Gimhae will have a chance to explore the city’s ancient Gaya heritage after dark this November with a series of guided walking tours around the Tomb of King Suro.

The city is introducing “Moonlight Gaya Walk,” a nighttime tourism program combining historical storytelling, lantern-lit walks and interactive activities at one of Gimhae’s most important cultural landmarks.

The 90-minute tours will take place every Friday and Saturday in November, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with eight sessions scheduled throughout the month.

Each tour begins at the Gimhae Hanok Experience Center before continuing to the Tomb of King Suro, the legendary founder of the ancient Gaya kingdom.

Participants will carry lanterns shaped like Gimhae’s mascot, Todeogi, while cultural guides share stories about King Suro and the history of Gaya.

The program also includes an interactive smartphone activity using NFC technology, allowing visitors to complete quizzes and discover historical details throughout the tomb grounds.

Those who complete the activities will be entered into a prize drawing for coffee vouchers at Myeongwol, a local cultural space.

To provide a more personal experience, each tour is limited to just ten participants, allowing visitors to explore the historic site at a relaxed pace.

Participation is free, but advance reservations are required.

Bookings opened October 19 through the Gimhae Tourism Portal, under the Gimhae Walking Tour reservation section.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] -- Please subscribe to our channels.

Related Articles

Yellow Cosmos Festival to Bring Autumn Color to Saryangdo Island

MAMF 2026 Brings Global Music, Food and Culture to Changwon This Weekend

Jinju Silk Lanterns Light Up Poland in New Cultural Exhibition

Haman Nakwanori Draws Record 1,500 Japanese Tourists

Gyeongnam’s Byeori Heads to Daejeon Content Fair

Hwangmaesan Silver Grass Festival Begins October 17

The Latest

Busan to Make Third Attempt to Guide Shark ‘Bukangi’ Back to Open Sea

Busan’s Dog Patrol Volunteers Trained to Respond to Medical Emergencies

10th LaLaLa Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream

Busan Adds Two New Runner Facilities at APEC Naru Park and Geumnyeonsan Station

Busan’s Golden Rice Takes Center Stage at New Food Pop-Up

Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge to Host 400-Meter Chicken Feast This Sunday

Busan
overcast clouds
17.8 ° C
17.8 °
17.8 °
94%
3.9m/s
100%
Tue
18 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel